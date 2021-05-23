A GROUP of daredevil charity supporters will be braving the world’s fasted zipwire to raise money for a children’s charity.

The group of Save the Children’s Caerphilly Branch supporters will be taking on the challenge on Thursday, June 3, during national volunteers week (June 1-7).

They will be taking it on at Zip World in Penrhyn Quarry, North Wales alongside others from across Wales.

Ann Jackson, volunteer for the charity for more than 10 years and chairwoman of the Caerphilly branch of Save the Children, said: “As a branch we’ve had to cancel or pause our usual fundraising plans and events over the past year which is why we got together virtually as volunteers across Wales to discuss what we could do to continue raising money for the charity.

“In December we set ourselves the challenge of walking the equivalent distance of the Wales coastal path within our local areas and raised more than £11,000.

“We’re reaching new heights with our next fundraiser and gearing up to brave the fastest zipwire ride in the world on June 3 and hoping to raise lots of money.”

Melanie Simmonds, head of Save the Children in Wales is also taking part in the challenge. She said: “For millions of children in all corners of the world their lives changed overnight as schools closed, routine healthcare stopped and the ability to protect children and keep them safe paused.

“Over the past year we’ve repeatedly heard from families living on low incomes in Wales how they have had to cut back on essentials such as food, heating and clothing for children and are sinking deeper into debt. Many parents also didn’t have the tools, resources and skills to adequately support their child’s learning and development at home which led to a lot of stress and anxiety. The money raised was essential in helping us to get the support needed to families during this time.

“Our volunteers have played such a vital role in the pandemic response and we’re so grateful to each and every one for coming up with such innovative ideas. There really is no limit to what they are prepared to do even if it means attempting the world’s fastest zipwire at speeds of over 100mph.

“Thank you for all the wonderful work you do for us and for all that you’ve achieved for children.”

Save the Children has supported children in need all across the world and since the start of the pandemic, have supported 11.8 million children to be safe, healthy and continue to learn.

They have also helped children and their families in Wales by providing emergency grants for food vouchers and essential household items, learning resources and devices.

National Volunteers’ Week is an opportunity to celebrate the contribution volunteers make in so many ways to various charities and communities.

To support and donate to the Team Save the Children Zip wire challenge please visit www.justgiving.com/team/World