POLICE are appealing for help as they launch their investigation into the "appalling incident" in Swansea last night.

Officers were called to the Mayhill area of city last night as large-scale disorder saw cars set on fire and homes vandalised.

People were warned to stay indoors amid chaotic scenes on the streets on Thursday night.

Images and footage posted on social media showed cars on fire in the middle of the road and crowds cheering as a vehicle was rolled down a hill.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Gilmer said: “These are scenes we do not expect to see in our communities and our officers should not expect to have to confront situations like this when they go to work at the start of their shift.

“I want to reassure the residents of Mayhill that we shall be maintaining an enhanced police presence throughout the weekend.

“If those involved choose to return and further threaten public safety in the community of Mayhill they will be robustly dealt with.

“Our focus now is to fully investigate this appalling incident. We will be using CCTV and social media footage to help us to identify and arrest those responsible.

“The level of violence towards emergency services and the damage to buildings and vehicles was totally unacceptable.

“I would like to thank the public for their support and appeal to anyone with information or video footage to come forward and provide that to us.”

Anyone with photographs or video footage of the incident should submit them here.

You can also contact South Wales Police directly with information by calling 101, contacting them on social media, or emailing publicservicecentre@south-wales.police.uk.