THREE new coronavirus deaths have been confirmed today across Wales, along with 28 new cases.

Six of these new cases have been confirmed in Gwent.

Gwent has now gone 33 days since a coronavirus death was confirmed.

The rolling weekly case rate for Wales - to May 16, the latest available - is 9.5 per 100,000 people, and in Gwent it is 12.8, to the same date.

Newport continues to have the highest rolling weekly case rate of Wales' 22 council areas, at 29.1 cases per 100,000 people, for the week to May 16.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 212,388, including 41,757 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales stands at 5,564, including 959 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

More than 11,500 people in Wales were given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine yesterday, taking the total to 2,069,689. And more than 17,200 people had their second dose yesterday, taking to 969,682 the number who have now completed their two-dose vaccine course.

Caerphilly (4.4 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent, to May 16, and the fifth lowest in Wales. Monmouthshire (7.4) has the 10th lowest rate in Wales.

Blaenau Gwent (10 per 100,000) has the fifth highest rate in Wales, and Torfaen (9.6 per 100,000) has the sixth highest rate.

With case rates currently so low, and continuing to fall, even small fluctuations in new case numbers can have a big effect - often on a daily basis - on an area's rolling weekly case rate.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to May 16 is one per cent. Newport (2.2 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent and Wales.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Swansea - five

Flintshire - four

Caerphilly - three

Newport - two

Cardiff - two

Bridgend - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Anglesey - one

Denbighshire - one

Wrexham - one

Vale of Glamorgan - one

Merthyr Tydfil - one

Rhondda Cynon Taf - one

Pembrokeshire - one

Neath Port Talbot - one

Monmouthshire - none

Torfaen - none

Conwy - none

Gwynedd - none

Carmarthenshire - none

Ceredigion - none

Powys - none

Unknown location - none

Resident outside Wales - none

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.