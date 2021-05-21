THE Vale of Glamorgan Council is pressing ahead with plans to revamp what is on offer at Penarth Pier Pavilion following the completion of a public consultation on the subject.

Members of the Cabinet have been presented with a report updating them on activities at the building since the Council took over its operation in late February.

A comprehensive programme of repairs and maintenance has been carried out, while The Big Fresh Café has also opened, selling a range of food and drink from local suppliers.

As well as contributing to the running costs of the Pavilion, profits from Big Fresh are used to fund healthy school meals for Vale pupils. The café is now open for both indoor hospitality and takeaway.

Looking to the future, the Council asked residents how else they would like the pavilion used in an engagement exercise that ran from March 17 to April 21.

More than 1,000 responses to the survey were received, with the possibility of staging cinema, live music, theatre and comedy events proving most popular.

There was also a high level of interest in the café, and a potential bar and street-food space as well as operating classes and group sessions from the historic building.

Discussions have already begun with partners over reopening the cinema and how music and artistic events might be accommodated within coronavirus restrictions.

Cllr Kathryn McCaffer, Vale of Glamorgan Council Cabinet Member for Leisure, Arts and Culture, said: “Having taken over operation of Penarth Pier Pavilion, we have quickly set about assessing the condition of the building, arranging repairs and organising for it to be thoroughly cleaned.

"A café operated by the Council’s Big Fresh Catering Company is also up and running.

“This is a thrilling opportunity to re-establish the pavilion as a focal point for Penarth and a space that the whole community can enjoy.

“We received an overwhelming response to our consultation about future uses of the pavilion, emphasising just how highly the space is valued by those living locally.

“We have been carefully reviewing those responses and I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to complete the survey.

“We will now set about investigating these possibilities in more detail with the aim of turning them into reality.”