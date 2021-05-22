PENARTH’S Turner House Gallery has re-opened.
After two years of discussions with Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales on how to transform the gallery, Penarth town council has said it will now be turned into a new multi-purpose cultural venue.
The original target for the reopening is January 24, 2021, although that changed due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions.
Exhibitions will be free, with a changing programme that showcases the best national touring shows alongside local artists and makers.
What is the Turner House gallery?
The gallery was first opened in 1888 to exhibit the personal collection of local flour merchant, James Pyke-Thompson. He believed that seeing art improved wellbeing, and he made sure everyone could visit the gallery by opening on Sundays.
After Mr Pyke-Thompson’s death the building was gifted to Amuegeddfa Cymru in 1897.
Many will also recall Ffotogallery, who took up residence in 2003 as the Welsh centre for photography until their departure in 2016.
In 2016, there were plans to turn the gallery into a monthly food indoor food market, but this received a backlash from residents. Many pointed out the gallery was gifted with its sole aim being to promote art in Penarth.
A spokesman for the council added: “Penarth town council is very grateful to Amuegeddfa Cymru for their partnership in reopening the Turner House.”
For updates about upcoming shows or information about the Penarth Open Show follow @tyturnerpenarth on Instagram and Facebook.