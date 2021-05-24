A WOMAN was ordered to pay more than £2,000 after she broke coronavirus lockdown regulations.
Jade Louise Jones, 42, defied Covid-19 rules at a flat on Blackwood’s High Street after she “participated in a gathering without reasonable excuse”.
The defendant, of High Street, Cross Keys, committed the breach on October 27, 2020.
At Newport Magistrates' Court, she was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
Jones has until June 14 to hand the money over.
