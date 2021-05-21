PUPILS and teachers at an Abergavenny school have marked World Bee Day after being inspired by a teacher's book.

Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni enjoyed a day of pollinator-related arts, crafts and dance on Thursday, to mark the day.

This was the first time the Welsh-language primary school in Abergavenny had celebrated the occasion, after becoming inspired by a book written by one of its teachers, Mrs Carys Glyn.

The book, Criw’r Coed a’r Gwenyn Coll - which translates as ‘The Tree Crew Find the Lost Bees’ - explains the importance of bees in the eco-system.

It touches on the mythical creatures of The Mabinogion and has helped introduce pupils to the issues around climate change.

Sarah Oliver, head of Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni said: “We are really proud to be able to educate our children, from such a young age on the important of the eco-system, of the importance of bees and the wild flowers they need.”

The children enjoyed dressing up as bees, beekeepers and flowers and took part in activities including labelling a bee, making a paper bee, creating a bee collage, drawing bees and flowers, painting an acorn bee and learning the 'bee dance'.

World Bee Day is now set to become an annual fixture in the Abergavenny school’s calendar.

Monmouthshire County Council has also reaffirmed its commitment to selective mowing of the county’s public green spaces to encourage wild flowers and plants that support pollinators. The county is buzzing with determination to help make our gardens, verges and parks perfect pollinator environments.

Cllr Paul Pavia, Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, said: “It’s wonderful to see the photographs from today’s event. I would like to congratulate the teaching staff and pupils of Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni for all their creativity and for their boundless enthusiasm.”

The World Bee Day campaign highlights key messages for every generation.

Raising awareness that the greatest contribution of bees and other pollinators is the pollination of nearly three quarters of the plants that produce 90 per cent of the world’s food.

For more information about the annual event visit worldbeeday.org