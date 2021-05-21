SKY has confirmed when the highly anticipated Friends: The Reunion episode will air in the UK.

The show will air at 8pm on Sky One on Thursday, May 27, and will be available to air on demand from 8am.

Friends was one of the biggest sitcoms on the planet in the 90s before it ended in 2004 and now the show has a new generation of fans thanks to streaming services such as Netflix.

Friends fans will also be able to use over 10 iconic quotes from the show to its voice control function.

MORE NEWS:

To celebrate the highly anticipated reunion, simply say “I’ll be there for you”, “We were on a break”, “Pivot! Pivot! Pivot!”, “Friends Reunion” and more into your Sky Q voice remote on Thursday to enjoy The One Where They Get Back Together.

The special episode will air on Sky as a trailer was released on social media.

The clip shows all six original cast members - Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – walking arm-in-arm across a studio lot.

The video was accompanied by a down-tempo version of the US sitcom’s theme, I’ll Be There for You by The Rembrandts.

The shows return in arguably the biggest TV news of the year as the full cast will reunite for the first time in more than 20 years.

To add to the excitement HBO has also revealed a star-studded line-up of celebrities who will appear as themselves.

They include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Fans have had a long wait made even longer by the coronavirus pandemic.

The show has been repeatedly pushed back until it was safe to go ahead amid the global health crisis.

But star of the show Jennifer Aniston teased that the show will be even better as a result.

She told Variety: "Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it. [But] it’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been.

"So, I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys."