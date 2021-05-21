DISPERSAL orders will be in place in two Caerphilly areas this weekend in a bid to tackle increasing anti-social behaviour.

The orders will be in effect in Bargoed and Rhymney and will last for 48 hours. They give Gwent Police officers extra powers to order groups and individuals to leave the area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour, if they are harassing members of the public or are alarmed or distressed, or if officers think their behaviour may lead to anti-social acts.

Those who are dispersed will face being arrested if they return to the area after being moved on.

The dispersal order for Bargoed Park will come into play at 6pm tonight, Friday, May 21 and will last until 6pm on Sunday, May 23. It is as a result of an increase in anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in the park.

Bargoed Park area which is covered by the dispersal order.

It covers Bargoed rugby ground, Park Drive, Moorland Road, Western Drive, Upper Wood Street, Heol Cae-Derwen, Heolddu Grove and Heolddu Drive.

Bargoed Town Centre also has a dispersal order in place from 8pm tonight until 8pm on Sunday, May 3. It covers Station Road, Bargoed Gateway, Angel Way, Wood Street, Upper Wood Street, Hanbury Square, West Street, Cross Street, Greenfield Street, Francis Street, Ruth Street, South Street, Park Road, Morrisons car park and Bargoed Bus Station and car parks.

Bargoed Town Centre which is covered by the dispersal order.

In Rhymney, the dispersal order will be in place from 5pm today until 5pm on Sunday. It covers High Street, Goshen Street, Tan-y-Lan Terrace, Upper High Street, Rhymney Memorial Park and Rhymney RFC and grounds.

Rhymney areas which is covered by the dispersal order.

Gwent Police sergeant Richard Tovey said: “Anti-social behaviour negatively impacts upon the quality of life for residents, and it will not be tolerated within our communities. Neighbourhood officers will be patrolling both areas this weekend and will take action against anyone intent on causing anti-social behaviour.

“We have been working with our partners including Morrisons in Bargoed to address concerns around anti-social behaviour in the car park. Any motorist caught driving their vehicle dangerously, erratically or in anti-social manner will be prosecuted.

“We’d ask that parents ensure they know where their children are at all times, particularly while the dispersal order is in effect. I would urge members of the public to report any concerns they have about anti-social behaviour to us by calling 101.”