A DANGEROUS driver was Tasered by police officers during a high speed escape attempt through residential streets in Newport.

Josef Matthews sped at double the 30mph limit during a pursuit which lasted 15 minutes, prosecutor Jeffrey Jones said.

The defendant was blasted by a judge who told him he had lived in the areas he was racing through when he was a boy.

Banned driver Matthews, 30, was spotted by officers in a Renault Megane as they were on patrol in the city on February 6.

Judge David Wynn Morgan told him: “Just because we are in Cardiff Crown Court doesn’t mean we don’t know anything about Newport.

“As a child, I lived in Oakfield Road and Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue.

“To think you were driving at those speeds at 60mph in these areas beggars belief.

“There are schools there, there are people crossing the road, people just making their lawful way about.

“You were so determined to get away from the police that you had to be Tasered in order to cooperate.”

The defendant, of Wyeverne Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He also admitted resisting arrest, failing to stop and possession of cannabis.

Harry Baker, mitigating, told the court his client had “panicked” and tried to escape after he saw the police.

He said: “It was a stupid thing to do.”

His barrister added that Matthews was a family man with children who had a “positive work ethic” and suffered with autism.

Judge Wynn Morgan spared him a prison term and sentenced the defendant to a 24-month community order.

Matthews must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was banned from driving for three years and told he must sit an extended test before he can drive again.