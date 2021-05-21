A CWMBRAN man says he has fallen victim to "disgusting behaviour" after his gym membership was revoked for failing to socially distance from his wife.

However, the gym have stated that they are simply following the Covid-safety procedure in place across all their sites.

Jakub Zybura, 38, had been a member of Simply Gym in Cwmbran since it opened.

Jakub Zybura's membership of Simply Gym was revoked for social distancing reasons

However, he explained that after visiting the gym post-lockdown he had been approached by staff in what he claims was a "very inappropriate manner" and asked to socially distance from his wife.

He said that, trying to explain himself he felt like he was being treated like "a child in the playground".

"I was only told 'that’s the rules and that’s it' or 'complain to Boris'," he said.

He says that on one occasion he was told by a member of staff: “We don’t have time to explain to everyone you guys are married."

On May 17, Mr Zybura claims that he was escorted out of the gym and told that his membership had been revoked.

His wife's membership was not.

Mr Zybura says that his actions fell within the constraints of the national coronavirus guidelines, which state - 'You should ensure that you maintain social distancing from the people you are exercising with if they are not in your household or extended household'.

However, Richard Proctor, chief executive of Bay Leisure Limited who run Simply Gym, said that Mr Zybura had violated the company's safety procedures.

He said that the policy being used across all of the firm's gyms was based on four 'safety pillars'.

Social distancing – all equipment two metres apart and all members and staff stay two metres apart at all times.

Cleanliness – the gym is cleaned regularly; "We use a disinfectant electrostatic fogging machine overnight to disinfect the entire building," he said.

Capacity management – all members must book in for their session and the number of people in the building is controlled.

Trained staff – on site at all times to explain the safety procedures and ensure they are followed

Mr Proctor said: "We do not let people train together in family units or from the same address at the current time, as this compromises the two metre space around the machines.

"We are not prepared to let one individual, who is not prepared to follow the safety procedures, put the safety of the rest of our other fantastic members and staff at risk.

"In this case, despite our team and the general manager explaining the procedures and the reasons behind them, on numerous occasions, the individual concerned refused to listen.

"He ignored the advice and continued to break the safety rules.

"He decided his own training was more important than the safety of the rest of the people in the gym.

"We did not agree."