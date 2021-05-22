DURING the past year, many of us have had to think outside of the box for how to entertain ourselves.

For one Cardiff couple, that meant filming and editing their own remake of a scene from the Tom Hanks classic Forrest Gump.

Dave and Amy Gee filmed their clip in locations around South Wales. It stars Mr Gee as Forest Gee-Gump, his wife as an elderly woman and - most importantly - chocolate labrador Bailey.

The couple said said making the film was an excuse for some variety on their walks during lockdown - and it was important for them to track down locations which looked similar to those used in Forrest Gump.

Mrs Gee said: "Dave and I thought it would be fun to highlight and pay homage to all the lovely and iconic places our city has to offer, ones that matched closely with the locations in the film.

"We had aimed to run under the gate at Cardiff Arms Park for one scene, but with security in the area being high due to the temporary Calon Y Ddraig hospital nearby, we decided to give that one a miss."

Dave and Amy Gee, and Bailey

The couple also said they hoped to show the value of getting out and about during the lockdown.

Forrest Gump was released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks - who was himself struck by Covid-19 last year - although thankfully made a full recovery. Since then he has been vocal about taking measures to stop the spread of the disease, such as regularly washing hands, maintaining social distancing, and wearing face masks.

Bailey in the park having downtime from all the fame.

In response to this, Mr Gee said: "Those are all fantastic things to promote, even though people should wash their hands regardless of Covid."

The couple hope that Mr Hanks will see the video, and wanted to share this message with him: "Hey Tom we love your films! We hope we did Forrest justice. We are available for your next big film and would love to invite you to Cardiff for a cuppa and show you the sights. P.S. Bailey is your biggest fan."

Bailey modelling for her film debut

Mr Gee said, with the past year proving challenging for many in terms of both mental and physical health, creativity can be a valuable tool.

"Creativity - whether it is picking up an instrument, trying a new sport, or experimenting with cooking - is a fantastic way to help with your mental health," he said.

"I think all of us have struggled in some way with our mental health throughout the pandemic. Incorporating creativity into your daily routines is just one way which could help ease any stress, anxiety or depression."

Bailey and her best friend Bella. Will the next film included a doggy double act?

And he promised this wasn't the end of the couple's creative endeavours.

"We've had a few requests and will keep you posted," he said. "Perhaps Bailey can play a bigger role in the next one."

The Gee-Gump saga is too be continued.