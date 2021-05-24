Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Ralphie Perry was born on March 27, 2021, at the The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 3oz. He is the first child of Erin Martin and Connor Perry, of Newport.

Arlie Turner was born on April 4, 2021, at the The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lbs 3oz. Arlie is the first child of Megan Bliss and Cai Rhys Turner, of Griffithstown. Arlie stopped breathing when he was born and had three rounds of CPR compressions, oxygen and CPAP. He spent two weeks in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Then after two days of being home stopped breathing so went back for another week.

Kyron Callum Witchard arrived on May 3, 2021, at the The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 12oz. Mum and dad are Laura Williams and Carl Witchard, of Newport, and siblings are Kelis Witchard (18), Tyrese Witchard (17), Shawna Williams (13), Llewellyn Davies (eight) and Cian Davies (seven).

Callum Daniel Patrick Serrano was born on April 27, 2021, at the The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 5oz. His parents are Catherine and Daniel Serrano, of Pontypool, and his siblings are Joseph (17), Sarah (15) and Stephen (seven).

Conwyn Gareth Peter Woodgate was born on April 11, 2021, at the The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 3oz. He is the first child of Seren Sharp and Nathan Woodgate, of Goytre.

Olivia Jane Mazey arrived on April 20, 2021, at the The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 4oz. She is the first child of Claire St John and Matthew Mazey, of Newport.