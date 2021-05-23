BARRY has a new mayor who plans to help boost the economy and raise awareness of what is happening within the community.

Barry Town Council (BTC) recently appointed a new town mayor: Councillor Steffan Wiliam, who is a member of Plaid Cymru, has taken on the role (2021/2022).

A spokeswoman for Barry Town Council said: "Cllr Wiliam was born and bred in Barry and was elected to both the Barry Town and Vale of Glamorgan Councils in 1999.

“He represents the Baruc ward which extends from the Garden Suburb where he was born, all the way to the Island where he now lives with his wife Nicola and three children, Manon, Lleucu and Osian.

“His aim this year is to use the post of mayor to help boost the town’s economy as we come out of Covid and to increase people’s awareness of all that is happening in the community.”

OTHER NEWS:

The previous town mayor, Cllr Margaret Wilkinson, recently cut the ribbon at her last event within the role – the official opening of Cemetery Approach Community Centre.

Cllr Margaret Wilkinson - a member of the Labour party who represents the ward of Gibbonsdown - will now serve as deputy town mayor (2021/2022).

Barry's town mayor should not be confused with the mayor of Vale of Glamorgan, who is Councillor Jayne Norman.

Cllr Jayne Norman, of the Llantwit First Independent party, was re-elected for her second term as Vale of Glamorgan mayor earlier this month.