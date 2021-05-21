A NEW housing development opens to the public this weekend.

Barratt Developments' newest South Wales housing development, Parc Fferm Wen, will open to the public on Saturday, May 22.

Based in St Athan, the development will offer a range of new-build Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes properties — which will be available to view by appointment only.

173 of the properties - which include two-bedroom, three-bedroom, and four-bedroom - were contributed by Barratt Homes. These buildings have high levels of insulation, double glazing, and energy efficient central heating.

David Wilson Homes will bring a total of 80 houses - including three-bedroom and four-bedroom - over the next two-and-a-half years. Many of these builds have been designed with working from home in mind; once these are complete Par Fferm Wen will boast 254 houses in total.

Several house-types at the development are expected to be eligible for purchase under the new Help to Buy — Wales scheme, which came into force with a £250,000 threshold on April 1.

For more information about Barratt Homes at Parc Fferm Wen visit www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/vale-of-glamorgan/h821501-barratt-homes-@-parc-fferm-wen

For more information about David Wilson Homes at Parc Fferm Wene visit www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/vale-of-glamorgan/h835501-dwh-@-parc-fferm-wen/

Sales Director for Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Wales Richard Lawson, said: “After a year of barely leaving our homes, this brand-new development in the Vale of Glamorgan could be the opportunity many prospective buyers have been waiting for — from first-time buyers ready to fly the nest, to families that want to up-size.

“Just a stone’s throw from Barry and a short commute to the centre of Cardiff, Parc Fferm Wen really does offer the best of both worlds. What’s more, Help to Buy — Wales could make owning a first home significantly more affordable for those stepping onto the property ladder.

“Appointments are filling up quickly, so we’d recommend getting in early to avoid disappointment!”

Anyone interested in the site's Barratt Homes properties can book a viewing by calling 03333 558 476. Appointments for those interested in the David Wilson Homes properties will be available to book shortly.