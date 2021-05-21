TODAY, Friday, May 21, marked Does Denim 4 Dementia Day, during which people and pets alike were invited to dress to impress to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society.

The project was run by South East Wales Shared Lives Scheme who encouraged all involved to take plenty of photos of them and their pets and to share online. In support of Dementia Action Week, the team themselves donned the denim too.

These are just some of the pictures which have been sent in of some very well-dressed pets.

All the money raised will be going to the Alzheimer’s Society with donations being £1 per item via the organisations Just Giving Page Shared Lives Scheme Denim for Dementia.

The South East Wales Shared Lives Scheme offers a unique community based service for adults who need care and support in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen. Individuals are matched with compatible Shared Lives carers who offer to share their home, family and community lives. The Shared Lives Dementia Project was established in October 2019 to offer people living with dementia the opportunity to access flexible and personalised daytime support and overnight respite stays in a friendly and homely environment.

Ways in which the fundraising could help is paying for copies of The Alzheimer’s Society Guide, training and for people to access Talking Point, an online safe space where a trouble shared can become a trouble halved.

Thinking of getting involved? Maybe it's time to do a wear your best denim for the Alzheimer's Society from wearing jackets to jeggings. See if your boss will agree to wear their least fashionable double denim for a day if your workplace hits their fundraising target!

Send us in your pics of your outfits and your pets denim fashion wear! We will be sharing our favourites with you next week.