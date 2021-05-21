PLAID Cymru Leader Adam Price has announced his key spokespeople within his Senedd team.

The leader has pledged to hold the Labour Welsh Government to account with “constructive but forensic” opposition.

Mr Price said Wales was now entering a “critical period of transition” out of the pandemic and that the actions the Labour Welsh Government will take will “define our nation’s future for the next generation”.

Announcing his Senedd team’s responsibilities, Plaid’s leader added that it makes the most of the group’s “skills, experience and fresh ideas”, bringing a “new and positive dynamic” to Senedd proceedings.

Mr Price MS said: “I am proud to lead a united team with the skills, experience and fresh ideas needed to hold the Labour Welsh Government to account, constructively but forensically.

“Wales is now entering a critical period of transition out of the pandemic. The actions the Labour Welsh Government takes now will define our nation’s future for the next generation.

“That is why I’m determined that Plaid Cymru’s Senedd team will scrutinise every announcement and piece of legislation with the detail they demand.

“With a combination of newly and re-elected Members, the Plaid Cymru Group with bring a new and positive dynamic to Senedd proceedings.

“Where there is common ground, Plaid Cymru will always work with others for the benefit of our nation but when there is a lack of urgency and delivery, we will hold the government’s feet to the fire and demand better for Wales.”

No fewer than seven of Plaid’s 13 MSs are new members.

Who’s doing what in the Plaid Cymru ranks?

Adam Price | Leader

Rhys ab Owen* | Constitution and Justice

Llyr Huws Gruffydd | Finance and Local Government

Luke Fletcher* | Economy

Heledd Fychan* | Culture, Sport and International Affairs

Cefin Campbell* | Agriculture and Rural Affairs

Sioned Williams* | Social Justice and Equalities

Delyth Jewell | Climate Change, Energy and Transport

Mabon ap Gwynfor* | Housing and Planning

Sian Gwenllian | Education and the Welsh Language, Children and Young People, Chief Whip and Deputy Leader

Rhun ap Iorwerth | Health and Social Care, Senedd Commissioner and Deputy Leader

Peredur Owen Griffiths* | Communities and Older People