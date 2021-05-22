THE REOPENING of parkruns in Wales will be reviewed "at the start of June," after calls to allow the events to restart.

Earlier this week, an all-party parliamentary group for parkruns - chaired by Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith - wrote to both first minister Mark Drakeford and prime minister Boris Johnson calling for the return of the free weekly events.

And John Griffiths, Senedd Member for Newport East, called on the Welsh Government "to work with all our councils so that all our parkruns recommence at the same time."

"If that doesn’t happen, we run the risk of people travelling to the areas where they are taking place and these events becoming overcrowded, which potentially increases the risk of Covid infection," he said.

"We have seen during the last year how important exercise has been for both physical and mental health.

"I hope this can be looked at by Welsh Government as the restrictions start to be eased further."

Mr Smith said: "Following the letter to Boris Johnson earlier this week the parkrun APPG (all-party parliamentary group) also wrote to Mark Drakeford [on Thursday].

"I’m pleased to hear the situation is to be reviewed at the start of June and I hope to see parkrun events up and running as soon as possible in Wales."

On Friday, parkrun UK announced its return in England had been delayed by at least three weeks.

It had been due to return on Saturday, June 5, but now that has been pushed back to a target date Saturday, June 26.

"We are also working hard to get the clarification we need to confirm an intended restart date for 5k events in Scotland and Wales, but as things stand we anticipate being able to return 5k events in Scotland on July 3 and hope to confirm a date for events to return in Wales very soon," said Tom Williams, chief operating officer for parkrun.