OVER 40s in the Gwent region who have not yet had their first coronavirus vaccine dose can come to a drop-in clinic today.
The vaccination clinic is being held at Community House on Eton Road in Newport until 3pm.
You do not need to make an appointment, but must bring ID.
"Today (Saturday, May 22), we are holding a Covid-19 vaccination clinic at Community House, Eton Road, Newport from 11am to 3pm," said a health board spokesperson.
"Please note that this is for first vaccinations only.
"If you are 40 years and older and have not received your Covid-19 vaccine, please come along to the drop in clinic.
"No appointment necessary, please bring ID."
As of May 17 - the latest available figures from the health board - 84 per cent of 40 to 49 year olds have received a first dose, and 73 per cent of 30-39 year olds have had their initial jab.