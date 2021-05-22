NHS WALES and the Welsh Government have delivered vital medical equipment to India to help the country deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

A delivery of 351 ventilators and 638 oxygen concentrators arrived in Delhi from Wales on Wednesday and Thursday.

The delivery is part of a wider UK aid package to support India using surplus stocks from across the UK nations based on the needs identified by the Government of India.

This follows a pledge from prime minister Boris Johnson for the UK to do all it can to help.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office worked with the devolved administrations to help arrange for the crucial oxygen-providing kit to be distributed to where it is most needed.

The first delivery from the UK in late April provided 200 ventilators and 495 oxygen concentrators.

In addition to the support from Wales, on Friday night a further 100 oxygen concentrators and 40 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) ventilators supplied by the Scottish Government arrived in India.

Health minister Eluned Morgan said: “Covid-19 is a global emergency and as such it is right that we are part of the global response, supporting other nations.

“We have worked closely with the UK Government and the Government of India on the logistics and arranged for supplies of ventilators and oxygen concentrators to be transported to India and distributed to the hospitals where they are needed most.”

The UK Government’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab said: “The UK, Scottish and Welsh governments are working together to support India in its struggle against COVID.

“Our contribution of more oxygen concentrators and ventilators will save lives – and help our Indian friends overcome the virus.”