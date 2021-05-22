A PONTYPOOL woman who was reported missing last week has been found.
Michelle Price, 54, has been found safe and well, Gwent Police have confirmed.
Ms Price had been missing since May 11.
READ MORE:
- This is how many people were prosecuted last year for breaking lockdown rules.
- In the Dock: Covidiot, conman and drink and speeding drivers in court.
- Locked Up: Drug dealers, thug, dangerous driver and burglar jailed.
"Good news - Michelle Price, 54, who was reported as missing, has been found safe and well," Gwent Police confirmed on Twitter.
"Thanks for your shares."