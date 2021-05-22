THREE men and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested following the violent scenes in Mayhill on Thursday.

The men, aged 36, 20 and 18, and the boy have been arrested on suspicion of unlawful violence and remain in police custody.

South Wales Police said there have been no further incident of violence or disorder since Thursday night and that increased patrols will continue over the weekend.

Officers have thanked residents who have already come forward and provided witness statements and video footage, however South Wales Police are appealing for more information.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Morgan, who is leading the investigation, said: "There are many residents who were present at the scene during the disturbance and will no doubt know the identity of those who caused damage and threatened violence.

"I urge the public not to protect those who showed such disregard for the community of Mayhill and to give us the names of those who can been seen on social media footage.

Local residents and council workers clear up after cars were burnt out and windows smashed during the violence and riots in the Mayhill area of Swansea.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives who are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those involved and we are ready to act upon any information received.

"Detectives and uniform officers will be present and visible in the community over the coming days and weeks with further arrests expected.

"Those that want to hand themselves in can do so at Swansea Central Police Station."

Anyone with any photographs or video footage is asked to submit them via south-wales.police.uk.

You can also contact South Wales Police with any other information by sending a private message on Facebook/Twitter, via email at PublicServiceCentre@south-wales.police.uk, or by calling 101, quoting number 2100176569.