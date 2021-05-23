THERE have been no coronavirus-related deaths in Gwent for 35 days.

Nine new cases have been recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.

Three cases were reported in both Newport and Torfaen, two were recorded in Monmouthshire, and one in Blaenau Gwent.

Caerphilly was one of seven areas in Wales to record no new cases across the two days covered by the latest figures.

Across Wales, 46 new cases were recorded across Saturday and Sunday.

Two further deaths were reported across the two days.

The Wales-wide seven-day rolling case rate is now 9.7 per 100,000.

Three areas in Gwent have lower case rates than the Welsh average - Monmouthshire and Torfaen (both 8.5 per 100,000) and Caerphilly (7.2 per 100,000).

Blaenau Gwent's case rate stands at 11.5 per 100,000 - the fourth highest in Wales.

Newport remains the highest in Wales - 33 per 100,000 - ahead of Cardiff (17.4) and Wrexham (14.7).

The test positivity rate across Wales is 0.9 per cent - following 4,930 tests being administered across Wales. Torfaen has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent, with three cases from 150 tests.

More than three million vaccine doses have been administered across the whole of Wales. A total of 2,091,824 first doses have been administered - 22,135 of these across this weekend. Of these, 1,000,706 have also received their second dose. A total of 31,024 second doses were handed out over the two days covered by the latest release.

Here's where the latest cases have been recorded:

Cardiff: 8

Swansea: 8

Carmarthenshire: 4

Bridgend: 3

Neath Port Talbot: 3

Newport: 3

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 3

Torfaen: 3

Anglesey: 2

Ceredigion: 2

Monmouthshire: 2

Wrexham: 2

Blaenau Gwent: 1

Gwynedd: 1

Vale of Glamorgan: 1

Caerphilly: 0

Conwy: 0

Denbighshire: 0

Flintshire: 0

Merthyr Tydfil: 0

Pembrokeshire: 0

Powys: 0