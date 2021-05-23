LIVE: Forest Green v County - Maynard puts County through to the final

LIVE: Forest Green v Newport - League Two play-offs
- - County take a 2-0 lead into the play-off semi-final.
- - The Exiles aiming to make it to the final at Wembley to face Morecambe.
- - Adams heads opener for Rovers, Collins slots from close range.
- - Collins then hits the bar and it's 2-0 at the break.
- - Cadden fires Forest Green in front, Kevin Ellison and Joss Labadie edge County back in front.
- - Jamille Matt slots home a fourth to level the tie.
- - Game goes to extra time.
