LIVE: Forest Green v County - Maynard puts County through to the final

LIVE: Forest Green v Newport - League Two play-offs

By Chris Kirwan

Last updated:

    - County take a 2-0 lead into the play-off semi-final.
  • - The Exiles aiming to make it to the final at Wembley to face Morecambe.
  • - Adams heads opener for Rovers, Collins slots from close range.
  • - Collins then hits the bar and it's 2-0 at the break.
  • - Cadden fires Forest Green in front, Kevin Ellison and Joss Labadie edge County back in front.
  • - Jamille Matt slots home a fourth to level the tie.
  • - Game goes to extra time.