NEWPORT County AFC have been allocated just over 4,000 tickets for their League Two play-off final against Morecambe.

The Exiles will take on the Shrimps on Monday (kick-off 3pm) at Wembley for a place in League One.

County’s allocation will first go to priority members – including season ticket holders, active trust members, community shareholders, club personnel, Clwb Spytty/Teen Exiles members, academy representatives, partners and volunteers.

They will receive a client reference in an email from the club and will then be able to buy tickets in the priority window, which starts at midday.

Any remaining places will then go on general sale at 9am on Wednesday.

PRICES

Category one - £45 adults, £22.50 concessions

Category two - £35 adults, £17.50 concessions.

Category three - £25 adults, £12.50 concessions.

HOW TO BUY

Tickets are being sold by Ticketmaster using the priority system: HERE

Supporters will be asked for their ID/Supporter Number and postcode. Each ID number can purchase one ticket only. A maximum of four tickets can be booked in one transaction, providing the person booking has all other individual ID numbers and postcodes to hand.

DISABLED TICKETS

There are a number of wheelchair and ambulant disabled tickets with accompanying personal assistant tickets available.

There are a number of seats which have step-free access that are recommended for persons with mobility difficulties.

Contact tickets@newport-county-co.uk or call 01633 302012 for more information.

PARKING

Parking for supporters and supporter coaches can be purchased via www.wembleyofficialparking.com or by ringing 020 8903 6966.

Car parking is charged at £90 per coach and £30 per car if booked in advance. Parking is subject to availability and may be subject to price increases on match day.

Blue Badge Parking at Wembley Stadium is available to purchase at a discounted cost of £15 per space, subject to availability and may be subject to price increases on match day.

HOSPITALITY

There are a number of packages available to buy for hospitality at Wembley Stadium.

These packages comprise a premium match ticket, three course plated menu, inclusive beer, wine and soft drinks pre-match and at half time, a cash bar for one hour post-match and a matchday programme.

Packages are priced at £259.99 per person (inc VAT with discounted prices for children). For further information or to book, contact the club at commercial@newport-county.co.uk