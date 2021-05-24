A DISPERSAL order remains in place in Cwmbran today after nine teenagers were arrested in nearby Sebastopol.

Armed police were called to the Wern Road area of Sebastopol yesterday, following reports a group of youths armed with weapons.

A baseball bat and metal bars were recovered, and the nine youths were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

No injuries were reported.

The order was issued for Cwmbran Town Centre last night, and remains in force until 5.15pm this evening.

READ MORE:

The order covers the area shown on the map, including Cwmbran Town Shopping Centre and Cwmbran Retail Park.

It gives officers extra powers to direct such groups to leave the area if their behaviour is likely to contribute to disorder or cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.

And if they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.

Officers patrolled the area yesterday evening, and Gwent Police Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough said: “This appears to be an isolated incident involving local youths. We have made a number of arrests."

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated by Gwent Police and we will take action against anyone intent on causing harm in our communities.

“We’d ask that parents ensure they know where their children are at all times, particularly while the dispersal order is in effect.”