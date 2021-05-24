PRINCE Charles is reportedly furious that it has taken so long to correct the “lies” from the Princess Diana interview with Martin Bashir.

27 year later, an inquiry found the BBC covered up “deceitful behaviour” used by journalist Martin Bashir to secure his headline-making world exclusive interview with Diana, and “fell short of high standards of integrity and transparency”.

The journalist was in “serious breach” of the BBC’s producer guidelines when he faked bank statements and showed them to Earl Spencer to gain access to the princess in 1995, a report by Lord Dyson said.

The Prince of Wales and future king is said to be “privately furious” that it has taken 27 years to come to light.

A friend of Prince Charles told The Sun: “The narrative that came from that interview about Charles needs to be changed.

“He is privately furious that it has taken 27 years. The interview and allegations caused long-term damage to the future king and his household.”

Charles and Diana’s son, the Duke of Cambridge said he was left with “indescribable sadness” after learning the BBC’s shortcomings “contributed significantly” to Princess Diana’s state of mind.

“She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions,” the duke said.

The BBC has written to the royal family to apologise for the circumstances surrounding the interview - Personal expressions of regret have been sent to the Queen, Prince of Wales, the dukes of Cambridge and Sussex, and Diana’s brother Earl Spencer.

Williams’ brother, Prince Harry, said a “culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.”

He said: “Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed. By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let’s remember who she was and what she stood for.”

Martin Bashir has said he is “deeply sorry” to Diana’s sons William and Harry.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Bashir said he "never wanted to harm" Diana with the Panorama interview, adding: "I don't believe we did."