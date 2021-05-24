A FALLEN tree has closed the main road in Chepstow and Monmouth in both directions.
The A466 both ways is closed due to a fallen tree from Forge Road (Tintern) to The Old Farmhouse Mews (Llandogo).
Traffic is coping well.
Updates to follow.
