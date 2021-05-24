THERE have been no coronavirus-related deaths in Gwent for 36 days.

No deaths have been reported for the whole of Wales in the latest stats from Public Health Wales (PHW).

Twenty new cases have been recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, according to the latest figures from PHW.

Half of the new Gwent cases were reported in Monmouthshire (10), with six in Caerphilly, two in Newport and one in both Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent.

Across Wales, 101 new cases were recorded in the latest update from PHW.

The Wales-wide seven-day rolling case rate is now 8.4 per 100,000.

In Gwent only Torfaen (7.4) has a case rate lower than the Welsh average.

Monmouthshire stands at 11.6, with Caerphilly at 9.9 and Blaenau Gwent just ahead of the national avereage at 8.6.

Newport remains the highest in Wales - 23.3 per 100,000 - ahead of Cardiff (9.3) and Wrexham (12.5).

More than three million vaccine doses have been administered across the whole of Wales.

A total of 2,099,263 first doses have been administered. Of these, 1,003,682 have also received their second dose.

Here's where the latest cases have been recorded:

Bridgend - 25

Cardiff: 14

Monmouthshire - 10

Neath Port Talbot - seven

Caerphilly - six

Wrexham - five

Conwy - four

Swansea - four

Flintshire - three

Carmarthenshire - three

Newport - two

Denbighshire - two

Vale of Glamorgan - two

Rhondda Cynon Taf - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Torfaen - one

Gwynedd - one

Merthyr Tydfil - one

Pembrokeshire - one

Powys - one

Anglesey - zero

Ceredigion - zero

Unknown location - two

Resident outside Wales - four