THE Welsh Government has been called on to "honour its commitment to businesses" by backdating financial support to cover last month.

Monmouth MS Peter Fox, speaking in the Senedd for the first time since being elected, said that businesses were dismayed that financial support they were expecting for April has - so far - not been honoured.

Mr Fox said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has, quite literally, pushed businesses to the very brink.

“It goes without saying, that the overarching priority for any government now is to lay the foundations to enable Wales’ economic recovery.

“That is why I urge the Welsh Government to rectify its error, regarding issues surrounding the Non Domestic Rate Grant, to ensure businesses’ costs incurred during April are covered. After all, businesses have been hard-hit and deserve nothing less.

“This needs addressing swiftly so we can support businesses and save jobs in Monmouth and, indeed, across Wales.”

The Welsh Government said a hospitality business with 10 employees in Wales will have received up to £52,500 to help with its costs since the start of this year, including the latest phase of support. This is in addition to the wage support schemes provided by the UK Government.

It said the Covid-19 business support packages have been based around the principle that invoice costs fall in advance. The latest package is based on invoices arriving in April and May - covering costs to the end of June.

The Welsh Government’s £600m 12-month Business Rates Relief package will, it said, see more than 70,000 retail, leisure and hospitality businesses paying no rates in 2021-22.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "The Welsh Government has made unprecedented levels of funding available to support Welsh businesses during an incredibly challenging time, with a full 12 month rates holiday package for those in the hardest hit sectors that goes considerably beyond what is available in England.

"To date we have provided more than two billion pounds in business support during the pandemic, safeguarding 165,000 Welsh jobs.

“Our comprehensive package of financial support for Welsh businesses continued throughout April and into May.

"Businesses will therefore have seen no interruption in the flow of financial support, as we moved cautiously to relax public health restrictions.”