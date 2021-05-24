ARMED police were called to a cemetery in Newport this morning.

Gwent Police received reports of a man with a firearm at St Woolos Cemetery, near to its Risca Road entrance.

Following the calls, officers attended and a police helicopter was scrambled.

Armed police were sent to the scene as a "precautionary" measure but nobody with a weapon was found.

READ MORE:

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We received a report that a man was seen with a firearm in St Woolos Cemetery, close to Risca Road, in Newport at around 8.05am on Monday.

“Officers attended, assisted by the National Police Air Service, to conduct a search of the area, but no-one with a firearm was found.

“Armed officers also attended the scene as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the public and local officers.”