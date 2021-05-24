ARMED police were called to a cemetery in Newport this morning.
Gwent Police received reports of a man with a firearm at St Woolos Cemetery, near to its Risca Road entrance.
Following the calls, officers attended and a police helicopter was scrambled.
Armed police were sent to the scene as a "precautionary" measure but nobody with a weapon was found.
READ MORE:
- Dispersal order in place today after armed police called to Cwmbran
- Vaccine certificates launch in Wales, how to apply and when you will need one
- Indoor care home visits allowed in Wales for first time in more than a year
A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We received a report that a man was seen with a firearm in St Woolos Cemetery, close to Risca Road, in Newport at around 8.05am on Monday.
“Officers attended, assisted by the National Police Air Service, to conduct a search of the area, but no-one with a firearm was found.
“Armed officers also attended the scene as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the public and local officers.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment