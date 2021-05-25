The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,400 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

If you are a member of the club and want to be part of the our Behind the Lens feature go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/behindthelens and fill out the easy to use Q&A.

Today we meet Sharon Smith, 51, a machine/inspection operator.

When and why did you take up photography?

It was eight years ago. I started off with one of those throwaway cameras holidaying at Tenby, capturing our beautiful Welsh coastline and sunsets and have been hooked on photography ever since.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I just enjoy it so much. I love getting out and about capturing memories, capturing the wildlife around us and our beautiful countryside and I find it so relaxing out in the peace and quiet after a busy working week.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures?

Mainly on our Welsh coastlines. We have the most beautiful beaches and coastal walks. I like capturing the sunsets and the tides rolling in. Another favourite is canal walks where I get some great captures of our wildlife.

What equipment do you use?

I use Nikon D500, Lens's Sigma 150-500 mm for wildlife, Tokina 11-16mm and 70-200mm Tamron for landscapes/seascapes/astrophotography, Sigma 105mm for macro.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

Hmmm that's a hard one. I've been to so many beautiful places and got so many favourites. It is hard to choose really, but I'll go for one Nash point picture - beautiful views, and my boy Barney watching the sunset ..

Why did you join the SWACC?

I joined the group for more ideas of places to visit. I enjoy the weekly themes and love all the members images. There are some fab photographers and it is a friendly group.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Just click away and capture the memories and just have fun. Don't forget to share your captures on this wonderful group.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

Would love to capture the Northern Lights and stunning scenery of Iceland, and the Grand Canyon would be amazing.