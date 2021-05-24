This past year has been one like no other and I am very grateful for your support, which has allowed me to continue working for you.

I am hopeful that we are through the worst of this pandemic and I am honoured to have been re-elected as the person to help take the Caerphilly constituency through the recovery too.

The virus is still present in our communities and people should continue to be vigilant and follow the rules. However, the lower hospitalisation rates are showing us that the vaccine is taking effect and that we are seeing a light at the end of what has been a very long tunnel.

With a much more positive view for the coming years I have been thinking about my priorities as your Senedd Member in the time ahead.

Our focus will continue to be working on the effects of the pandemic during the early part of this Senedd term. However, the successful vaccination programme will allow us to return to more normal activities in time and on that basis, I aim to continue my work around public transport.

I have already been working with Transport for Wales and Stagecoach on specific projects, such as a new flexible bus service to The Grange hospital. But a key aim I have in the future, is to work on the accessibility of transport within the borough. I want to see services connecting all areas of the constituency, particularly in those areas further out, like Nelson, Senghenydd and Abertridwr.

Ensuring people are able to access public transport, as well as the concept of community working hubs will have a major effect on the environment.

This brings me to my next key aim – securing a sustainable and green Caerphilly.

The environment is our future and I will do all I can to protect green spaces locally, tackle the issue of single use plastics and also, to prevent the over-development of the south of the constituency.

I will also be working on supporting increased ALN provision and attracting people in to our town centres; as well as continuing with my Facebook live sessions.

In the meantime, I plan to conduct some street surgeries so that you can speak with me directly, about the issues that are important to you. I have a bit of a list already, but if you would like me to come to your street, please email me on Hefin.David@senedd.wales. You can also sign up to my virtual newsletter via email too.

But for now, thank you once again for your support.

I am here for you, no matter how you voted.