NEWPORT-BASED Wales & West Utilities has won a top industry award for its health and safety culture, and industry-leading safety performance.

The gas emergency and pipeline service has won the coveted ‘Safety Award’ in the IGEM and Energy and Utilities Alliance’s Gas Industry Awards.

Wales & West Utilities beat off stiff competition to win the award, which recognises its focus on ‘Demanding Safety Always’ for customers and colleagues, and its focus on a ‘Road to Zero’ for injuries and cable strikes.

The Gas Industry Awards, now in their 21st year, showcase the gas industry and recognises the contribution of the gas industry’s most innovative, dedicated and outstanding members. The event was postponed in 2020, due to the pandemic, and for the first time a virtual ceremony took place earlier this week.

Rob Long, Chief Operating Officer at Wales & West Utilities said:

“We’re delighted to win this prestigious award, which recognises the hard work of our colleagues from Wrexham to Redruth. Now more than ever, they are committed to keeping our customers and colleagues safe.

“Health and safety is at the heart of everything we do. From responding to gas emergencies and supporting those most in need to making sure young people know all about carbon monoxide, the safety of our colleagues and the communities we serve is a top priority for us.

“We have a world-leading safety record, and we’re committed to do everything we can to keep people right across Wales and south west England safe and warm, with a gas supply they can rely on and a level of service they can trust.”

Ben Clarke, IGEM’s President Elect, said:

“I would like to say well done to all our finalists. We are fortunate to be working with such inspiring, talented, and innovative individuals and organisations.”

Mike Foster, Chief Executive of EUA, said:

“The 2021 Gas Awards have once again showcased the industry and those working within it. It is an industry that continued to move forward through a global pandemic. The gas industry provides inspiration and thought leadership to many and is key to enabling the UK to hit its net zero target.”

It is the latest award for sustained health and safety performance at Wales & West Utilities. The company has also been independently recognised by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) for its record, winning the prestigious Gold Award for seven consecutive years.

Wales & West Utilities look after the pipes that keep the gas flowing to heat the homes and power businesses of 7.5m people across Wales and south west England. They operate the gas emergency service, connect new homes and businesses, and upgrade the gas network so it’s safe today and fit for a green future.

If you smell gas, or suspect the presence of carbon monoxide, call us on 0800 111 999 straight away, and our engineers will be there to help any time of day or night. Before visiting, we'll ask you to let us know if you or anyone in your household, is experiencing coronavirus symptoms or self-isolating. We'll still come and help you: but our teams will take some additional precautions to keep us all safe.