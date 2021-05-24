A NUMBER of people from Torfaen have recently appeared at magistrates' courts across England and Wales.

Here is a round-up of cases which have been heard.

GRACE GONDONGWE, 38, of George Street in Pontypool has been fined and had her driving licence taken away for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required.

The offence took place at the Central Ticket Office in Treforest on November 16 last year.

At Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on May 18, she was fined £660, ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £90 in costs. She has also been disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months “due to repeat offending” and was handed six penalty points.

JACK COLCOMBE, 19, of Richmond Street in Pontnewydd has been taken off the road and fined for drink driving.

Colcombe was caught driving down Bridge Street in Llandaff, Cardiff, at almost twice the legal limit - 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, while the limit is 35 - on April 30.

He was fined £120 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on May 18, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge. He was banned from driving for 17 months, though this will be reduced by 17 weeks if he completes a course before April 20 next year.

READ MORE:

LEWIS DEWI CROOK, 27, of Wesley Street, Cwmbran, was caught speeding in Yorkshire.

On October 31 last year, he was caught driving at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A642 New Road, Overton, near Wakefield.

At West Yorkshire Magistrates' Court on May 17, Crook was fined £133, ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. He was also handed four penalty points.

HUGHIE JOHNSON, 41, of Folly View Lane, Upper Race in Pontypool, has been ordered to pay more than £1,600 after pleading guilty to three charges of breaching unfair trading regulations.

He accepted two counts of engaging in a commercial practice which is a misleading omission - relating to failing to provide paperwork detailing his name, address and the price and details of the work agreed and failing to provide paperwork detailing the existence of the consumer’s right to cancel the transaction, both of which would have caused or was likely to cause the average consumer to take a transactional decision he would not have taken otherwise.

These offences took place on November 21 2019, in Cardiff. Johnson also accepted a charge of engaging in commercial practice which is a misleading action containing false information, after using an address on an advertising flyer where he could not be contacted on by a consumer.

At Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on May 20, he was fined £140 for each charge, and ordered to pay £900 in compensation. He must also pay £325 in costs and a £42 surcharge.

GEMMA JONES, 41, of James Prosser Way, Cwmbran, has been fined for speeding.

She was caught on April 3 2020, doing 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4161 Newport Road at the junction with Rover Way.

At Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, on May 18, Jones was fined £100, ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £32 surcharge. She was also handed three penalty points.

STEPHEN GARETH VAUGHAN, 64, of Cefn Milwr, Hollybush, Cwmbran, has been fined for speeding.

Vaughan was caught driving at 36mph in a 30mph zone along Pentwyn Road in Pentwyn, Cardiff, on November 3 last year.

He was fined £157 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on May 17, and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge. He was also handed three penalty points.

CALLUM HARRIS, 24, of Ty-Gwyn Road in Varteg, was caught speeding.

A speed camera caught him doing 37mph on Greenway Road in Rumney in the 30mph zone near the junction with Hendre Road on November 13 last year.

He was fined £135 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on May 20, ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. His licence was also endorsed with three penalty points.