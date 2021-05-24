THE Queen has taken recent comments from Prince Harry regarding the Royal Family “very personally” and has been left “deeply upset”, according to reports.

The Duke of Sussex has made a series of bombshell claims against the Royal Family since moving to the US with his wife Meghan Markle and two-year-old son, Archie.

Harry’s latest claims came as part of Apple TV’s new mental health documentary series including stars such as Oprah Winfrey and Lady Ga Ga.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry accused the Royal Family of “total neglect”.

He told Oprah: "Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, to stop just got met with total silence or total neglect.

"We spent four years trying to make it work.

"We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job."

He added: "My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, 'Well it was like that for me so it's going to be like that for you.’

"That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact quite the opposite - if you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, that you can make it right for your kids."

Following the latest comments from Harry, and unnamed source has told the Mail on Sunday that his grandmother has taken the comments “very personally”.

They said: “Harry’s grandmother has taken this very personally and is deeply upset by what Harry has said, in particular, his comments about Charles’s parenting and suggesting his father knows no better because of how he was brought up.

“It has been a very upsetting time.”

The comments followed his interview on the podcast, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, where Harry said he took Meghan Markle and Archie away from the Royal Family to “break the cycle” of the “pain and suffering” of his upbringing.