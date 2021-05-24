A MUSIC teacher has opened a studio in Blaenavon after running classes over Zoom throughout lockdown.

The Shining Stars Music Academy studio in Broad Street, opened by singer and music teacher Rebecca Osmond, will offer singing sessions as well as hosting piano and guitar lessons, drama sessions, music and movement for toddlers, and art classes.

Ms Osmond currently works for Age Connects Torfaen to provide music therapy for young-onset dementia, and said she hopes to be able to hold a similar class at the Blaenavon studio.

“Since I began teaching four years ago, starting from home and renting different spaces, it’s always been the dream to have a studio in one place with my name above the door,” she said.

“I’d been searching, and viewed a few properties, but was too nervous to take the plunge. The pandemic was the drive for me to take this leap, to find a little shop in the centre of town.

“As many as 80 per cent of my pupils are Blaenavon residents - children and adults. Not only will this new studio be offering singing sessions, but I’m now also able to open the doors to many more classes.

“It’s wonderful to be able to bring these sessions to our community for all to benefit from.”

Shining Stars Music Academy in Blaenavon. Picture: Blaenavon Town Council.

Ms Osmond had been holding in halls and pubs before the pandemic began, and through each lockdown, she held classes on Zoom to try to support students’ wellbeing.

“So many children and ladies have told me it’s helped dramatically with their mental health to be able to continue singing - it’s been something to look forward to,” she said.

“Going back to using different spaces I felt wasn’t an option - so having my own place was a must.”

Ms Osmond was unable to secure any financial support in setting up the studio due to it not being a being classed as a new business. However Blaenavon Town Council last week agreed to donate £250 towards the purchase of some toddler instruments and mats for the music and movement class.

Owner Rebecca Osmond and deputy mayor of Blaenavon Jackie Huybs opening Shining Stars Music Academy. Picture: Blaenavon Town Council.

“Apart from that, everything is come from my own pocket, and being in a pandemic, you can imagine how hard that has been,” said Ms Osmond.

The Shining Stars studio was officially opened by Blaenavon’s new deputy mayor Cllr Jackie Huybs.

“It’s always pleasing to see empty shop premises in Broad Street brought back to life, but particularly when it’s by someone like Rebecca, whose academy has given so much pleasure to local residents in recent years,” she said.

“It’s also wonderful to see Blaenavon’s long tradition of producing great singers continuing - and the opportunities available to them to take part being enhanced in this way. Let’s hope that the piano, guitar, drama, dance and art sessions also yield fruit.

“Congratulations to Rebecca - and long may Shooting Stars continue to be such an important part of this community.”