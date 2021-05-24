GERMAN Shepradors are the most spoiled dog breed in Newport according to a new survey.
The German shepherd/Labrador cross is the most spoiled in Newport, however Shar Pei dogs - which is the overall most spoilt breed in Wales - comes in second.
The information comes from personalised pet gift shop yappy.com. Founder John Smith said: “Every dog deserves to be spoiled and enjoy the ‘ulti-mutt‘ best life possible and our findings show which cities and regions are doing the most treating and which breeds are the most likely to be indulged.
"Following the explosion of new dog owners during the past year, we're seeing owners wanting to spoil their pets more than ever and are treating their fur babies as human members of the family."
Yappy.com took the data from April 2020-April 2021, studying 300 popular breeds and more than 450,000 individual dog profiles. They then looked at the highest average spend per breed and by region.
MORE NEWS:
- All food and drink outlets at Newport Market revamp have been taken up already
- New Sunday Times Rich List: Two Gwent men among eight richest in the country
- 16-day heatwave predicted next month - this is when it will start
In Wales, the list for the most spoiled dog breeds by city looks like this:
Newport: German Sheprador
Cardiff: Newfoundland
Holyhead: Border Collie
Wrexham: Schnauzer
Bangor: Soft Coated Wheaton Terrier
Swansea: Yorkipoo
Aberystwyth: Greyhound