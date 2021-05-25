A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CORREY WATTS, 21, of Malpas Road, Newport, was made the subject of an eight-week electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 5am after he pleaded guilty to public disorder.

He was also ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

JOSEPH ANDREW GIBBS, 43, of Tranch Road, Pontypool, was made the subject of an eight-week electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am after he admitted failing to provide a specimen and criminal damage by urinating inside a police van.

He was banned from driving for three years.

Gibbs was ordered to pay £335 in compensation, fines, costs and a surcharge.

KAYA PRICE, 23, of Commercial Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in costs, a fine and surcharge for possession of cocaine at Newport Central police station.

LEWIS JOHN BUSH, 23, of Moorland Park, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER OWEN WAINFUR, 35, of no fixed abode, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in costs, fines and surcharge after he pleaded guilty to drunk and disorderly behaviour on Francis Drive and failing to surrender.

LEE BALDWIN, 39, of Redbrick Gardens, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and surcharge

JOHN GWILLAM, 66, of St David’s Road, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

MARCUS DAWE, 27, of Rowan Way, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on Malpas Road.

He was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

REBECCA ALLEN, 31, of Clytha Square, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted possession of heroin and the theft of three bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey from Tesco, five jars of Nescafe coffee from Bargain Buys and five bottles of washing liquid from Poundland.

She must complete a 22-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £247.65 in compensation, a fine and costs.

DARREN ANDREW HILL, 31, of Ventnor Road, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted fraud, possession of 10 tablets of Valium, a class C drug, and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He must complete a 19-day thinking skills programme and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

AWTAR SINGH, 39, of Merchant Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for driving whilst using a hand-held mobile telephone.

He was ordered to pay £164 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

ASHLEY ELLIS BECKETT, 36, of Snowden Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Beckett has to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

TYLER LEE COOK, 26, of Edward Street, Fairview, Pengam, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £239 in costs, a fine and surcharge after he admitted resisting arrest.