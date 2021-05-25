CORONAVIRUS is only suppressed in one of Gwent's council areas, the latest figures show.
The figures, released by Public Health Wales, which reveal infection rates on a ward by ward level, show that most areas have the virus under control.
However, only Torfaen has the virus suppressed, according to the latest statistics.
In the prior week, figures showed it was also under control in Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent.
But in the last seven days, two areas of Monmouthshire, Chepstow South and Abergavenny North, and one area of Blaenau Gwent - Tredegar & Georgetown - have recorded more than two new coronavirus cases.
In more positive news, no area of Newport had a coronavirus rate above 100 cases per 100,000 people this week, the first time in three weeks that has been the case.
The worst affected area in Newport, and Gwent as a whole, is Rogerstone, which saw seven new confirmed cases, a rate of 75.9 per 100,000.
This is a full breakdown of the latest coronavirus figures in all areas across Gwent over the past seven days.
Blaenau Gwent
- Sirhowy: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 cases per 100,000 people.
- Rassau and Beaufort: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 per 100,000 people.
- Brynmawr: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 37 per 100,000 people.
- Blaina and Nantyglo: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 22 per 100,000 people.
- Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
- Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Tredegar and Georgetown: three new cases; a rate of 35.9 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 23 per 100,000 people.
- Abertillery South and Llanhilleth: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 per 100,000 people.
Caerphilly
- Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: seven new cases; a rate of 78.8 per 100,000 people (up from three new cases).
- New Tredegar and Darran Valley: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 36 per 100,000 people.
- Aberbargoed and Gilfach: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 33 per 100,000 people (down from three new cases).
- Bargoed: fewer than two new cases; a rate of 49.4 per 100,000 people.
- St Cattwg: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Pengam and Cefn Fforest: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
- Blackwood: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- Oakdale and Pentwyn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 21 per 100,000 people.
- Newbridge: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- Hengoed and Maesycwmer: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 25 per 100,000 people.
- Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 20 per 100,000 people.
- Pontllanfraith: five new cases; a rate of 58.1 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Crosskeys North and Abercarn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 35 per 100,000 people.
- Bedwas and Trethomas: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- Llanbradach and Penyrheol: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 22 per 100,000 people.
- Aber Valley: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- Caerphilly East: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 21 per 100,000 people.
- Caerphilly West: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Caerphilly South: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 19 per 100,000 people.
- Risca West: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 39 per 100,000 people.
- Risca East: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 32 per 100,000 people.
- Machen: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 37 per 100,000 people.
Monmouthshire
- Abergavenny South and Crucorney: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Rhaglan and Llantilio Crossenny: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- Abergavenny North: five new cases; a rate of 65.2 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Gilwern and Llanfoist: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Monmouth and Wyesham: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 18 per 100,000 people.
- Chepstow North and Trellech: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 21 per 100,000 people.
- Usk, Goytre and Llangybi Fawr: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Chepstow South: three new cases; a rate of 34.9 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Caldicot North and Caerwent: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Caldicot South: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 25 per 100,000 people.
- Magor and Rogiet: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
Newport
- Marshfield: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 24 per 100,000 people.
- Rogerstone: seven new cases; a rate of 75.9 per 100,000 people (up from four new cases).
- Bettws: four new cases; a rate of 49.7 per 100,000 people (down from seven new cases).
- Malpas: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people (down from four new cases).
- Caerleon: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people (down from four new cases).
- Langstone and Llanwern: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 23 per 100,000 people.
- Pye Corner and Graig: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 32 per 100,000 people.
- Ridgeway and Glasllwch: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 32 per 100,000 people.
- Gaer: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 35 per 100,000 people.
- Duffryn and Maesglas: fewer than two new cases new cases; a rate of fewer than 25 per 100,000 people.
- Pill and Docks: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 23 per 100,000 people (down from three new cases).
- Stow Hill: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 31 per 100,000 people (down from eight new cases).
- Shaftsbury and Crindai: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- St Julians and Barnardtown: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 per 100,000 people.
- Lliswerry and Uskmouth: three new cases; a rate of 25.9 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Lawrence Hill: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 35 per 100,000 people.
- Victoria and Somerton: eight new cases new cases; a rate of 67.5 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).
- Beechwood: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 33 per 100,000 people.
- Maindee: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 26 per 100,000 people.
Torfaen
- Blaenavon: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 31 per 100,000 people.
- Abersychan: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- Trefethin and Penygarn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Pontypool: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 22 per 100,000 people.
- New Inn: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 34 per 100,000 people.
- Griffithstown and Sebastopol: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Croesyceilog: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people.
- West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.
- Fairwater and Greenmeadow: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 31 per 100,000 people.
- Cwmbran: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Llantarnam and Oakfield: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 27 per 100,000 people.
- Hollybush and Henllys: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 30 per 100,000 people.