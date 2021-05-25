ROCKFALLS have delayed work on the cliff face above the A466 between Chepstow and Tintern meaning the road will be closed for longer than anticipated.

Following consultation with contractors working on the stabilisation works above the A466 at Wyndcliff, Monmouthshire County Council has announced that the anticipated reopening of the road for the Whitsun bank holiday weekend will not be possible due to safety issues.

This follows a potentially dangerous rockfall on the site on Friday, May 21.

The steepness of the rockface means that any rocks that fall might do so with such velocity that they could potentially breach concrete safety panels along the road. Additional rock has had to be removed where weaknesses have been exposed.

To ensure road users’ safety, netting will now need to be installed to control any rocks and debris that come loose in the future.

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: “This decision has not been taken lightly and we appreciate the disappointment and frustration this will cause among residents and businesses in Tintern and the surrounding area.

"However, the need to protect the safety of motorists and cyclists is paramount.

"Our immediate and ongoing priority remains to make the A466 safe, not just in the short term, but longer term. "We’ll be discussing the matter further with the contractors later this week but at this stage we hope to reopen the A466 by June 11.

"We’ll provide a further update at the end of this week.”

Tintern’s businesses are still open and accessible via the signposted diversion route.

"Drivers are asked to follow the diversion signs and not rely on a satnav, as many of the local lanes are very narrow with limited opportunities for vehicles to pass.

"Cyclists will still be able to dismount and use the A466 during the closure.

For the latest information, visit monmouthshire.gov.uk/a466