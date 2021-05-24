A SPORTS car driver was banned from driving after he was caught speeding in Gwent.
Paul Fosh was clocked doing 67mph in a 50mph zone in a Maserati Ghibli in Pontypool on the A4042 near the McDonald’s restaurant.
The offence took place on September 17, 2020.
At Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court, the 54-year-old, of Orcop, Herefordshire, was disqualified from driving for 10 days.
Fosh was also fined £667 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £67 surcharge.
