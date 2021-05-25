A MOVE for a Caerphilly Post Office will see extended hours for customers to be able to use its services.
Crumlin Post Office will move to Main Street, Crumlin – formerly the Crumlin OAP Hall - once the empty premises has undergone a full refurbishment.
The refurbishment will allow for the Post Office to be joined by the Village Shop and café. There is currently no date for the move but residents will be updated once it has been finalised.
The Post Office will also be open longer – with a total of 96 hours of Post Office service a week to allow for convenience of use by customers.
The opening hours will be 7am to 9pm Monday – Saturday and 9am to 9pm on Sundays.
The branch will have two screened counter positions at the retail counter for the Post Office and will offer the same range of products and services.
The postmaster has identified this as an opportunity to move the branch to a brighter, more modern premises, with improved access, securing the long-term viability of Post Office services to the local community.