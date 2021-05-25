CONTROVERSIAL plans to convert agricultural buildings near Chepstow into offices could be given the go-ahead next week.

If approved, the plans would see three buildings at Gaerllwyd Farm in Newchurch converted into offices.

A report on the plans says: “The applicant has not yet identified an occupier for the units, however given the rural location of the site it is envisaged that the buildings would be occupied by businesses with a small number of employees.

“As such it is considered that any increase in vehicular movements will be too low to have a material impact upon the operation and safety of the local highway network.”

Monmouthshire council planners have recommended that the plans are approved, despite objections received from the community council and residents.

Shirenewton Community Council recommended refusal due to a lack of public transport.

There were also concerns over the visibility of the barn.

The council received four objection letters to the plans from neighbouring properties.

The concerns raised in these letters included a loss of privacy and noise, an increase in pollution, insufficient public transport, no local desire for the plans and concerns over the strength of the broadband.

The concern over privacy comes from recent planning permission granted to the neighbouring barns.

The officer’s report says: “The site is located in open countryside, approximately 100 metres north of Gaerllwyd crossroads.

“Immediately to the west of the building is a timber building which has recently been granted planning permission for conversion to a residential unit.”

The plans had previously been submitted for a change of use to ‘general industry’ but this was withdrawn and resubmitted as an offices use following officers’ recommendations.

As part of the plans 19 car parking spaces would be provided and a welfare cabin featuring toilet and kitchen facilities for all three units would also be built on the car park.

The plans are being considered by the council’s planning committee after local ward member, Cllr Louise Brown requested it because of concerns over “insufficient information”.

The report, however, says the building “will provide a very pleasant environment for people to work”.

It says: “It will provide extensive views and fresh air to enjoy during lunch time and breaks.

“The appearance of the building will not alter significantly but once converted it will provide a pleasant environment for its occupiers.”

Access to the site would be shared with the adjacent barn conversion if that development would go ahead.

The proposal would utilise the existing access into the farmyard.

A final decision will be made in a planning meeting on June 1.