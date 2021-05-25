THERE will be a series of closures and restrictions on the M4 around Newport until late autumn as major work gets under way.

A project has begun to deliver "vital safety improvements" to part of the road.

The work is predicted to take around seven months, and will involve changes to the westbound carriageway of the M4 around Newport.

Ebbw River Bridge, north of the junction 28 for Tredegar Park, is in need of work.

A statement from Traffic Wales said: "This project will include bridge strengthening, resurfacing and lining works to improve safety on this part of the network and reduce the risk of unplanned closures.

"During this time there will be a restriction of abnormal loads and realignment of the westbound carriageway in the form of narrow lanes

"Safety inspections, material deliveries and structural investigations may also need to be carried out under lane closures. We are asking the travelling public to be aware of these works and to follow road signage where appropriate.

"The majority of works are being carried out during off-peak hours to minimise disruption."

Overnight closures of the westbound carriageway between junction 24 for Coldra and junction 27 for High Cross will run between 8pm and 6am tonight and tomorrow.

Then from June 1 to June 4, overnight closures will run from junction 24 for Coldra to junction 28 for Tredegar Park.

Traffic will be diverted along the SDR.

Narrow lanes will also be introduced on the westbound carriageway between junction 26 for Malpas and junction 28 for Tredegar Park.