BARCLAYS Bank has announced the closure of two branches in the Vale of Glamorgan.
Branches in Penarth, Windsor Road, and Cowbridge are set to close on Friday, August 27, along with a number of branches across the United Kingdom.
In a statement addressing reasons for the closures, Barclays said: “The number of counter transactions has gone down in the previous 24 months, and additionally 84% of our branch customers also use other ways to do their banking such as online and by telephone.
“Customers using other ways to do their banking has increased by 11% since 2015. In the past 12 months, 28% of this branch’s customers have been using nearby branches."
MORE NEWS:
- Why this charity is asking you to take pictures of your pets
- Man jailed for racially aggravated assault and stealing wine from Tesco
Barclays noted that 84 customers use the Penarth branch exclusively for their banking.
The nearest branch will be in Cardiff City Centre (St David’s Shopping Centre), Roath Park (Wellfield Road) or Bridgend (Dunraven Place).
Residents will still be able to bank at the local Post Office, and via online banking and the Barclays app.