WHILE Wally the walrus appears to have left Tenby for pastures new, a new ‘Little Wally’ recently washed up on the Pembrokeshire coast.

Wally the walrus has been delighting visitors to Tenby recently, but appears to have swam over to Cornwall.

Little Wally. Picture: Welsh Marine Life Rescue

Wally, whose mailing address had been Tenby RNLI lifeboat slipway, was spotted during a Padstow Sealife Safaris trip on Wednesday, May 19.

Animal welfare group Welsh Marine Life Rescue, which has been keeping a close eye on Tenby’s resident walrus, was called out on Friday, May 21, to north Pembrokeshire to help a different ‘Wally,’ a little seal pup in difficulty.

Welsh Marine Life Rescue, who were called to Abereiddy beach, said: “We were called out to a seal pup at Abereiddy Beach this afternoon, May 21. First pup this season and very early! Poor little guy looked exhausted and underweight.

“No sign of mum and on a very public dog walking beach. The decision was made to lift him for transfer to the RSPCA.”

The choice of name for the little pup seemed an easy on after Wally the walrus and so ‘Little Wally’ was named.

The following day, Little Wally’s condition seemed to have improved.

Little Wally. Picture: Welsh Marine Life Rescue

“Looking a lot better this morning, after a good night's sleep, fish soup supper and again for breakfast. He's a feisty little guy, about two weeks old. Orphan of the storm,” said Welsh Marine Life Rescue.

“Prognosis is good. He'll stay with us over the weekend then be transferred to RSPCA and one of their rehab centres.

“Thanks to the people who called it in and the wonderful couple who helped with the rescue. It's a tricky task solo, always helpful to have a willing volunteer or two.”