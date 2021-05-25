A MAN was jailed for a racially aggravated assault on a woman and stealing wine from a supermarket.
Joseph Simmonds, 23, of Windsor Road, Penarth, pleaded guilty to committing the offences at the town’s Tesco store.
His victim was a supermarket worker.
Simmonds also admitted possession of Valium, a class C drug.
The offences were committed on March 18 and when the defendant was subject to a community sentence.
At Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, Simmonds was sent to prison for three months.
He must pay a £128 surcharge following his release from custody.