NO new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Gwent today - and it is now 37 days since a death from the virus was confirmed in the area.

There have been 19 new cases confirmed today in other parts of Wales, but no new deaths.

The rolling weekly case rate for Wales - to May 20, the latest available - is 8.6 per 100,000 people, and in Gwent it is 13.6, to the same date.

Newport continues to have the highest rolling weekly case rate of Wales' 22 council areas, at 22 cases per 100,000 people, for the week to May 20, though this is the lowest in the city for some time - and a small spike in cases in Monmouthshire means that the county currently has the second highest case rate in Wales, at 18 per 100,000.

With case rates currently so low, and continuing to fall, even small fluctuations in new case numbers can have a big effect - often on a daily basis - on an area's rolling weekly case rate.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 212,554, including 41,786 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales stands at 5,566, including 959 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

A little over 6,000 people in Wales were given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine yesterday, taking the total to 2,105,319. And more than 15,500 people had their second dose yesterday, so 1,019,230 people in Wales have now completed their two-dose vaccine course.

Blaenau Gwent (7.2 per 100,00) has the 11th lowest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, to May 20. Torfaen (7.4) has the 12th lowest rate.

Caerphilly (9.9 per 100,000) has the sixth highest rate in Wales, to May 20.

Seventeen council areas in Wales currently have case rates below 20 per 100,000.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to May 20 is one per cent. Monmouthshire (two per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent and Wales.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Conwy - five

Bridgend - three

Vale of Glamorgan - two

Anglesey - one

Flintshire - one

Gwynedd - one

Wrexham - one

Cardiff - one

Rhondda Cynon Taf - one

Carmarthenshire - one

Neath Port Talbot - one

Swansea - one

Blaenau Gwent - none

Caerphilly - none

Monmouthshire - none

Newport - none

Torfaen - none

Denbighshire - none

Merthyr Tydfil - none

Ceredigion - none

Pembrokeshire - none

Powys - none

Unknown location - none

Resident outside Wales - none

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.