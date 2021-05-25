A LANE of the M4 has been closed following a crash.
Emergency services are at the scene of the incident which has caused lane three of the westbound carriageway to be closed.
The incident occurred between junction 32 for Coryton and junction 33 for Capel Llanilltern.
Traffic is currently being backed up past junction 32.
READ MORE:
- Covid no longer suppressed in Monmouthshire or Blaenau Gwent - Newport rate down
- 'Vital' work to cause closures and restrictions on M4 at Newport until autumn
- Greggs issue urgent recall over fears product may contain 'green glass'
A spokesman for Traffic Wales said: "Collision- M4 Westbound from J32 Coryton to J33 Capel Llanilltern.
"Lane three currently closed, emergency services and traffic officers on scene.
"Delays of around 15 minutes."